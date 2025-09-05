Film and TV Star Aglaya Tarasova Detained at Moscow Airport, Charged With Drug Smuggling

Russian film and TV actress Aglaya Tarasova was detained at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and charged with drug smuggling, media reported on Friday.

“It’s believed cannabis oil was discovered in her vape cartridge,” an anonymous law enforcement source told the state-run news agency TASS. Another source told the RIA Novosti news agency that the amount of cannabis oil was measured at 0.38 grams.

Investigators on Friday asked the Domodedovsky City Court to place Tarasova, 31, under house arrest, according to the Kommersant business newspaper.

Tarasova, who gained recognition for her roles in the popular long-running TV series “Interns” and the 2017 romantic figure-skating drama “Ice,” faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted of drug smuggling.

The date of Tarasova’s arrest is a subject of dispute. Telegram news channels with links to Russian law enforcement agencies claim the actress was detained “two days ago.”

Media personality Ksenia Sobchak’s news outlet Ostorozhno Novosti, meanwhile, claimed the arrest took place on Aug. 28, when she allegedly tried to pass through customs control after returning from Tel Aviv.

Tarasova is the daughter of actress Ksenia Rapporport, who has publicly condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.