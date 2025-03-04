Women Accuse Exiled Rapper Oxxxymiron of Grooming Them While They Were Underage

Three women have accused exiled Russian rapper Oxxxymiron of grooming them and sending inappropriate messages when they were underage, with one saying he engaged in sex with her as a minor.
The women, one of whom previously made the allegations on social media, came forward in a four-episode podcast hosted by investigative journalist Anastasia Krasilnikova.
Two of the women said they began chatting online with Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, while they were still in school. One, Viktoria Kuchak, said she met Fyodorov in person when she was 16 years old and had intercourse with him after one of his concerts.
“He made clear that he wasn’t violating the law. But I openly declare now that it was rape, because grooming a 13-year-old child for three years before having sex with her is rape,” Kuchak said in the podcast.
The age of sexual consent in Russia is 16 years.
Viktoria Mikhailova, the second accuser, said Fyodorov had sent her sexually explicit content, solicited her nude photos and repeatedly invited her to have sex after his shows when she was 15 years old. Mikhailova never met Fyodorov in person, but she claimed other women have said that the rapper had forced them into group sex and other sexual acts.
The third woman featured in Krasilnikova’s podcast was Fyodorov’s ex-girlfriend and manager, Vera Markovich, who in 2021 accused the rapper of sleeping with her when she was 15 years old. Fyodorov apologized to Markova at the time.
Fyodorov declined to be interviewed for the podcast, Krasilnikova said. She published a screenshot of her unanswered message sent to Fyodorov in December.
It was not immediately clear whether any of the three women planned to file legal complaints against the rapper.
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Fyodorov has organized concerts in support of Ukrainian refugees. Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for him for violating the country’s “foreign agent” laws.
Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Fyodorov a “foreign agent” in October 2022.
