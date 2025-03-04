Women Accuse Exiled Rapper Oxxxymiron of Grooming Them While They Were Underage

Three women have accused exiled Russian rapper Oxxxymiron of grooming them and sending inappropriate messages when they were underage, with one saying he engaged in sex with her as a minor.

The women, one of whom previously made the allegations on social media, came forward in a four-episode podcast hosted by investigative journalist Anastasia Krasilnikova.

Two of the women said they began chatting online with Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, while they were still in school. One, Viktoria Kuchak, said she met Fyodorov in person when she was 16 years old and had intercourse with him after one of his concerts.

“He made clear that he wasn’t violating the law. But I openly declare now that it was rape, because grooming a 13-year-old child for three years before having sex with her is rape,” Kuchak said in the podcast.

The age of sexual consent in Russia is 16 years.