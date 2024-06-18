Russia Refuses to Release Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

A Russian court on Tuesday refused to release imprisoned U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who faces up to 10 years in jail on charges of spreading "false information" about the country's army.

Tuesday marks eight months since Kurmasheva, a joint U.S. and Russian citizen, was arrested in Russia on charges of breaching its "foreign agent" law.

She was subsequently charged with spreading "false information" about Russia's armed forces under strict military censorship laws introduced days after Moscow launched its military invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Tatarstan Supreme Court rejected Kurmasheva's appeal against an earlier decision to extend her pre-trial detention until Aug. 5, her employer Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) said.