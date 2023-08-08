‘Blood-Red’ Siberian Glacier Sparks Fears of Faster Melting

A Siberian glacier has turned crimson red from algae bloom, raising the likelihood of even faster ice melt than at the current rate triggered by climate change, Russian scientists warned Monday.

Red algae covers glaciers in the Altai Mountains near Russia’s borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia every year, Tomsk State University’s (TSU) Faculty of Geology and Geography said in a statement.

“But such a large-scale phenomenon has not been observed in more than 10 years,” said Alexander Yerofeyev, the head of TSU’s Laboratory of Glacioclimatology.

Footage from his recent expedition posted on the university’s YouTube page showed streaks of red across a large area of the Vodopadny glacier.