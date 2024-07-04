Moscow Region Officials Warn of Invasive Species Due to Hot Weather

The unusually hot summer weather in the Moscow region this year may trigger an increase in populations of invertebrate species, the regional Environmental Ministry said this week.

Praying mantises, burgundy snails and wasp spiders, which were uncommon a decade ago, have already established populations in the region due to winter thaws, warm springs and hot summers, officials said.

"The conditions in our area, including an abundance of food and a suitable climate, have facilitated the settlement and strengthening of species from the south," said Moscow Region’s Natural Resources Minister Tikhon Firsov.

Last summer, large wasp spiders, common southern Russia, invaded homes in several districts in the Moscow region, alarming locals.