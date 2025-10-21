Russia's Planned Tax Hike Would Put Hundreds of Thousands of Small Businesses at Risk of Closure, Lawmaker Warns

Thousands of small businesses in Russia could be forced to shut down as a result of government plans to raise the tax burden on entrepreneurs, a lawmaker warned during a meeting with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Alexei Nechaev, head of the New People party, said the Finance Ministry’s proposal to lower the annual revenue threshold for mandatory value-added tax (VAT) payments from 60 million to 10 million rubles ($744,000 to $124,000) would hit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the regions hardest.

The increase would be especially painful for individual entrepreneurs, many of whom take home less than 200,000 rubles ($2,480) per month after paying taxes and salaries, Nechaev added.

He called on the Finance Ministry to amend the 2026 budget bill before its second reading to raise the VAT threshold for small businesses, saying the change would “protect hundreds of thousands of small enterprises from closure.”