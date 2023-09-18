U.S.-Russia Trade Hits Two-Decade Low

Trade between Russia and the United States has hit a two-decade low, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, as Moscow faces unprecedented isolation from the West due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian-U.S. trade turnover totaled $277.3 million in July 2023, the latest available month, marking an 11-fold drop from February 2022, according to analysis by Russia’s news website RBC.

Trade in goods for the month of July was the lowest since at least the early 2000s, when monthly data first began to be published.

Russian exports of $241.7 million made up almost 90% of the turnover, while U.S. exports shrank to $35.6 million.