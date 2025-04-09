Trump Tariffs Show Disregard for International Norms, Russia Says

Authorities in Moscow criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday, accusing him of disregarding international trade rules and raising concerns about the risk of a global trade war.

Trump’s tariffs took effect Wednesday, targeting dozens of economies including China, which retaliated with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods. The escalating dispute has rattled markets worldwide.

The imposition of tariffs “demonstrates that Washington no longer considers itself bound by the norms of international trade law,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a televised briefing in Moscow.

Russia has bolstered ties with China since launching its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but is also seeking rapprochement with the United States and hopes to secure the rollback of Western sanctions.