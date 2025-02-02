Russia and Ukraine Trade Blame for Attack on Kursk School

Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Sunday for a strike on a school in a Ukrainian-occupied town in Russia's Kursk region, while Kyiv said weekend missile and drone attacks killed at least 15 people in Ukraine.

Fighting in the nearly three-year war has shown no signs of de-escalating, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to enact a ceasefire within "24 hours" of taking office on Jan. 20.

Russia and Ukraine have each accused the other of killing civilians since the war began, with the latest blame exchanged over Sudzha, a Ukrainian-occupied town near the border.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that four people were killed in an attack the previous day on a three-storey former school building sheltering evacuated civilians, with dozens more fished from the rubble.

Russia has not given a toll for the strike, but accused Kyiv of targeting the school in a "crime that has no forgiveness and no statute of limitations".

Across Ukraine, at least 15 people were killed as Russian strikes pummelled the centre and east of the country overnight Friday into Saturday, according to regional authorities and police.

Eleven people, including a child, were killed in Poltava when a missile hit a residential building early Saturday, the local administration said.

Officials said at least 16 people were wounded as rescuers used cranes to comb the ruins of the smouldering building for survivors.

"On the fifth floor, a woman, my friend, was carried out," said Olena Svyryd, a Poltava local.

"She's not alive. She was crushed by the wall. There were a lot of casualties."

Another three people were killed at the weekend in Sumy region, and one in Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian authorities.