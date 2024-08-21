30 Killed Since Ukraine Launched Border Incursion – TASS

More than 30 people have died in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region since Ukrainian forces stormed across the border more than two weeks ago, the state-run news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing unnamed medical personnel.

“As of the morning of Aug. 21, 31 people were confirmed dead as a result of the Ukrainian armed forces attack on the Kursk region,” the source was quoted as saying by TASS.

“Another 143 received various injuries, 79 of whom were hospitalized, including four children,” the source added.

Authorities have not confirmed the updated death toll. Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said last week that 12 people had been killed and 121 others had been injured since Kyiv launched its incursion.

TASS, citing medical personnel, reported Tuesday that the death toll stood at 17.