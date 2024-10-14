Russia Accuses Ukraine of Forcibly Taking 1K Kursk Region Residents Since Incursion

Ukrainian troops have forcibly taken more than 1,000 residents of southwestern Russia’s Kursk region since launching their incursion in early August, Russia’s presidential human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday.

“I’ve received messages regarding more than 1,000 such people from relatives trying to find them,” Moskalkova told the Argumenty i Fakty pro-Kremlin newspaper.

“We know nothing about their fate. This is a gross violation of their rights and international norms of treatment of civilians,” Moskalkova added, noting that she plans to raise the issue during an upcoming meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart.

It was not possible to independently verify Moskalkova’s claims and Ukraine has not yet responded to the accusations.