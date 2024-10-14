Russia Accuses Ukraine of Forcibly Taking 1K Kursk Region Residents Since Incursion

Ukrainian troops have forcibly taken more than 1,000 residents of southwestern Russia’s Kursk region since launching their incursion in early August, Russia’s presidential human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday.
“I’ve received messages regarding more than 1,000 such people from relatives trying to find them,” Moskalkova told the Argumenty i Fakty pro-Kremlin newspaper.
“We know nothing about their fate. This is a gross violation of their rights and international norms of treatment of civilians,” Moskalkova added, noting that she plans to raise the issue during an upcoming meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart.
It was not possible to independently verify Moskalkova’s claims and Ukraine has not yet responded to the accusations.
More than 112,000 residents have been displaced from their homes in the Kursk region, 12,300 of whom have been relocated to temporary shelters, Moskalkova said, adding that “it’s impossible to answer for now” when they can return.
Overall, she said 30,415 people from Russian areas bordering Ukraine — including the Kursk and Belgorod regions as well as the annexed parts of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions — are currently staying at 960 temporary shelters spread across Russia.
Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion of the Kursk region on Aug. 6, capturing dozens of towns and villages in a bid to draw Russian troops away from the front line in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over the weekend that his troops were “holding the line” in the Kursk region against the Russian forces’ counteroffensive.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.