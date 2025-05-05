With Access to Europe’s Rights Court Lost, How Can Russians Still Seek Justice on the International Stage?

Karinna Moskalenko is a prominent Russian human rights lawyer known for defending journalists, activists and opposition politicians. She has decades of experience working with international human rights institutions and is widely recognized for her efforts to protect freedom of expression and civil liberties. In 2001, Karinna Moskalenko became the first Russian lawyer to successfully plead a case at the European Court of Human Rights. Committed to advancing human rights protection in Russia, she founded the Center of Assistance to International Protection in Moscow in 1994. From 1999 to 2007, she served on the Expert Council of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia. Since 2024, she has been working as the head of the UN Group of Independent Experts on the Human Rights Situation in Belarus. The Moscow Times spoke with Moskalenko about the international mechanisms still available to Russian citizens and her current human rights mission in Belarus. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. The Moscow Times: How can Russians protect their rights on the international level in 2025? Karinna Moskalenko: The fact that Russia has left the Council of Europe is a major loss for the country — especially the loss of such an important mechanism as the European Court of Human Rights. For more than two decades, Russians had gotten used to the idea that even if they couldn’t find justice at home, they could still turn to an international court whose rulings were binding for Russia. The very existence of this mechanism significantly supported human rights and the rule of law in the country.

Karinna Moskalenko near correctional colony No. 15 in Angarsk in 2021. Karinna Moskalenko / Facebook

This is how it worked: people would file complaints with the European Court, the Court would issue rulings binding on Russia, and this made it possible to overturn previous decisions, amend laws and change legal practices at the national level. It worked — and over time, it worked very well. We started doing this in 1998, when Russia came under the jurisdiction of the European Court. We only stopped quite recently, since violations committed by Russian authorities before September 16, 2022, are still within the Court’s jurisdiction. Many Russians now believe they have no alternative international judicial body. But they do: a similar, quasi-judicial mechanism called the UN Human Rights Committee. Russians can file complaints through a comparable procedure and receive protection at the international level. Few people know this. Many underestimate it — largely because of the myth that while European Court rulings are binding, the Human Rights Committee’s decisions are merely recommendations. That’s not true. Not at all. Since January 1, 1992, Russia has fallen under the competence of the UN Human Rights Committee. To this day, complaints against Russia under international law continue to be reviewed. The Committee’s decisions carry significant weight. In recent years, we haven’t worked much with these complaints, largely because the process at the European Court had become so well-established — and it also awarded financial compensation. The Human Rights Committee also recognizes violations, but leaves it to the state to determine appropriate compensation, without specifying the amount. So in recent years, the Human Rights Committee has been less widely used; filing with the European Court seemed simpler. But now, Russians have no other option. If they can’t find justice in their own country and their fundamental rights — those protected both by the European Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights — have been violated, they still have the right to appeal. The state is obligated to accept the Committee’s jurisdiction for such appeals. Do cases take longer than in the European Court? It depends, but the Committee still provides a real opportunity to seek justice at the international level. And this applies to everyone under Russian jurisdiction — not just Russian citizens, but all people who fall within Russia’s jurisdiction.