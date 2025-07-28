Russia Launches First Commercial Flight to North Korea in Decades

A Russian passenger jet landed in North Korea’s capital on Monday, according to flight tracking data, marking the first commercial flight in decades between the two allied countries.

The Moscow-to-Pyongyang service by Nordwind Airlines comes as Russia and North Korea grow increasingly close, with Pyongyang supplying weapons and troops to aid Moscow’s war effort against Ukraine, likely in exchange for technical support, according to experts.

Flight tracking site FlightAware showed a Nordwind Airlines Boeing 777 landing at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport at 9:15 a.m. local time.

“This is a historic event, strengthening the ties between our nations,” said Oleg, a Nordwind employee aboard the flight, in comments to AFP from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport ahead of departure.