Russian Airlines Invited to Launch Flights to North Korea – Reports

Russian airlines have been encouraged to launch regular flights to North Korea, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

Russia’s state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia has invited airlines Aeroflot and Aurora to assess their readiness to launch flights to Pyongyang, Kommersant said, citing unspecified sources.

A Rosaviatsia delegation visited counterparts in North Korea last week to discuss the expansion of air traffic between the two countries.

Currently, the only direct commercial air connection between the two countries is an Air Koryo flight linking Vladivostok and Pyongyang twice per week.

Aurora confirmed to Kommersant their “theoretical readiness” to fly to North Korea.

“In the new foreign policy realities, Russia is forming new partnerships, the construction and development of which without direct flights from Moscow is not very comfortable,” Oleg Panteleyev, head of the AviaPort aviation think tank, told Kommersant. “The main interest in such flights, from business and political circles, is in Moscow.”

Russia, under increasing global sanctions, has sought to cultivate deeper ties with North Korea, leading to concerns about the heavily isolated state supplying Russia with arms for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.