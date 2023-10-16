Russian Ships Seen Unloading N. Korean Cargo Near Ukraine in 'Likely' Arms Shipment

Two Russian ships owned by U.S.-sanctioned companies were seen transporting what are believed to be North Korean munitions in recent months, a British security think tank reported Monday, citing dozens of high-resolution satellite images.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) warned that the alleged emerging supply route could have “profound consequences for the war in Ukraine and international security dynamics in East Asia.”

Pyongyang and Moscow have not responded to the latest claims. The two countries have previously denied making weapons deals against the backdrop of their warming relations and Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has left Moscow’s stockpiles depleted after 20 months of fighting.

RUSI identified the Russian-flagged Angara and Maria as making at least four trips to and from the secluded Russian port of Dunai and North Korea’s Najin between August and October 2023.

The United States sanctioned the companies that own the vessels — M Leasing and Marine Trans Shipping — soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 for transporting weapons on behalf of the Kremlin.