Around 300 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting for Russia, South Korean Lawmaker Says

Around 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded while fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine, a South Korean lawmaker said Monday, citing information from Seoul's spy agency.

Seoul has previously claimed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent more than 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow fight Kyiv in return for Russian technical assistance for Pyongyang's heavily sanctioned weapons and satellite programs.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv captured two North Korean soldiers, releasing a video of the injured combatants being interrogated and raising the possibility of a prisoner swap for captured Ukrainian troops.

"The deployment of North Korean troops to Russia has reportedly expanded to include the Kursk region, with estimates suggesting that casualties among North Korean forces have surpassed 3,000," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after a briefing from the spy agency.

That includes "approximately 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries," Lee said, after a briefing from Seoul's National Intelligence Service. The soldiers, reportedly from North Korea's elite Storm Corps, were ordered to kill themselves rather than be taken prisoner, the lawmaker added.