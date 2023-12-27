North Korean Arms Shipments to Russia Continue With 500K Munitions – Bloomberg

Continuing North Korean arms shipments to Russia this winter are allowing Moscow to maintain pressure on Ukraine as it faces the risk of losing critical Western supplies, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing satellite imagery.

The United States, South Korea and Japan said in October they had confirmed North Korea was supplying Russia with arms and military equipment supplies for use against Ukraine, adding that Pyongyang was seeking Moscow’s military assistance in exchange. Russia and North Korea deny the claims.

Satellite imagery from October-December 2023 appears to show hundreds of shipping containers loaded onto and unloaded from Russian ships at North Korea’s Najin and Russia’s Dunay ports, which are located 180 kilometers apart, according to Bloomberg.

The Russian-North Korean trade has “continued unabatedly despite additional U.S. sanctions and widespread reporting on this activity in the past few months,” analyst Jaewoo Shin of the Austrian Open Nuclear Network risk-reduction program told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg said North Korea holds some of the world’s largest munitions stores, much of which is interoperable with Russian weapons in Ukraine.