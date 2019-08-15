Moscow Passenger Plane Makes 'Miraculous' Crash-Landing in Cornfield

A Russian passenger plane's emergency landing in a cornfield near Moscow after birds were sucked into its engines has been hailed by state media as a "miracle" and compared to a 2009 U.S. flight's landing after striking a flock of geese.
The Ministry of Health said 23 people had suffered injuries, but that nobody had been killed when the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 came down in a field southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls, disrupting its engines. The plane was traveling from Moscow to Crimea's Simferopol with 234 people on board.
“There was an emergency landing in Zhukovsky. Birds got into both engines. The engines turned off and the crew carried out the landing ... one kilometer away from the runway,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Ural Airlines' general director, Sergei Skuratov, as saying.
One of the engines caught fire after the birds were sucked into them but the fire didn't spread into the passenger cabin, TASS quoted an unnamed emergency services source as saying.
The 23 injured passengers include nine children, the emergency services source told TASS. Those who were injured had been taken to nearby hospitals, the agency added.
Passenger-filmed videos showed people evacuating the aircraft and walking through the cornfield.
One passenger, Fyodor Galin, told the Mash Telegram channel that the plane began to shake about 5 seconds after takeoff.
“Then the lights started flashing and there was a burning smell. The plane landed and we all ran out,” Galin can be seen saying in a video published by the Telegram channel.
State television said the maneuver was being dubbed the "miracle over Ramensk," a reference to the Moscow region district where the plane came down.
The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lauded pilot Damir Yusupov as a "hero," saying he had saved 233 lives, "having masterfully landed a plane without its landing gear with a failing engine right in a cornfield."
Some drew comparisons with U.S. Airways Flight 1549 which performed a landing on the Hudson River in 2009 after striking a flock of geese.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into violation of air traffic safety and aircraft operation rules following the landing, Interfax reported.
Safety concerns have plagued Russia's airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognized to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years.
Reuters contributed reporting to this article.
This story is being updated.