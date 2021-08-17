Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

3 Dead After Russian Military Transport Plane Prototype Crashes Near Moscow

An Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft. Yelena Ruzanova / TASS

A Russian military transport aircraft prototype has crashed during a test flight outside Moscow, killing all three crew members on board, the aircraft's developers said. 

Videos of the incident broadcast on state media and shared on social media showed the aircraft tipping to one side and falling to the ground after its right engine caught fire.

Three people were on board the Ilyushin Il-112V prototype, including Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, according to the state-run TASS news agency. 

The incident took place "during the final approach for landing near the Kubinka airfield" outside Moscow, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation (OAK) told AFP.

The OAK later said that all three members of the crew had died. 

"According to information from the place of the IL-112's crash, there are no survivors," the group wrote on Twitter.

It added that there were no victims of the crash on the ground. 

According to preliminary information, the plane's right engine caught fire before the crash, the OAK told TASS.

The company did not provide further details.

Russian investigators said in a statement that a criminal investigation has been launched over a violation of safety measures. 

TASS reported that pilot error and equipment failure are also among the causes being investigated.

The Rostec defense conglomerate confirmed the accident to The Moscow Times and said it was assembling an internal commission to investigate the incident.

Rostec added that the aircraft had been experimental and was still in its testing stages.

The light military transport aircraft is designed for transporting and parachuting light weaponry and equipment, cargo and military personnel.

Ilyushin’s website states that the Il-112V is capable of auto landing approaches to certain aerodromes and manual landing approaches to poorly equipped aerodromes.

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said last month that Russia was moving to resolve issues with the Il-112V, including its heavy weight, according to RIA Novosti.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Airlines , Accidents

Read more

PLANE CRASH

Russian Mid-Air Collision Kills Three

Two light aircraft crashed into each other near St. Petersburg, with one landing safely.
For the birds

Moscow Authorities ‘Discover’ Flocks of Birds Near Plane Crash-Landing Site

Officials initially rejected claims that a flock of gulls that caused the plane's crash-landing might have come from a nearby landfill.
Emergency landing

Moscow Passenger Plane Makes 'Miraculous' Crash-Landing in Cornfield

Birds were reportedly sucked into the plane's engines shortly after takeoff, leading to a crash-landing with up to 74 injuries.
Grounded trips

Russia’s Aeroflot Cancels Dozens of Flights Following Tragic Plane Crash

Questions have been raised about a Russian-made airplane model's safety after a crash landing that killed 41 people.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.