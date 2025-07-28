Mass Power Outage Hits Dagestan Capital After Substation Fire

Nearly 90,000 people in the Dagestani capital Makhachkala were left without electricity over the weekeend following a substation fire, the regional Energy Ministry reported.

The blaze broke out at the Novaya substation at 4:48 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday due to a technical malfunction linked to overloaded transmission lines, Dagenergo said. The outage primarily affected central districts of Makhachkala.

Emergency crews from Dagenergo, supported by eight units of specialized equipment, were dispatched to the site. By 9:00 a.m., power had been partially restored to over 36,000 homes.

Full service was gradually resumed throughout the morning, with nearly half of the affected customers reconnected by 11:00 a.m. Officials said 23 cable lines were damaged in total.

The blackout is the latest in a series of power disruptions in Dagestan.

A separate electrical accident on June 15 cut off power to 27 localities, affecting nearly 10,000 people.

Similar outages have also hit central Russia this summer, including a cyclone-triggered blackout on July 9 that left over 25,000 people in the Yaroslavl and Ivanovo regions without electricity.