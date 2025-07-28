Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Mass Power Outage Hits Dagestan Capital After Substation Fire

A statue of Vladimir Lenin by the Dagestan government building. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Nearly 90,000 people in the Dagestani capital Makhachkala were left without electricity over the weekeend following a substation fire, the regional Energy Ministry reported.

The blaze broke out at the Novaya substation at 4:48 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday due to a technical malfunction linked to overloaded transmission lines, Dagenergo said. The outage primarily affected central districts of Makhachkala.

Emergency crews from Dagenergo, supported by eight units of specialized equipment, were dispatched to the site. By 9:00 a.m., power had been partially restored to over 36,000 homes.

Full service was gradually resumed throughout the morning, with nearly half of the affected customers reconnected by 11:00 a.m. Officials said 23 cable lines were damaged in total.

The blackout is the latest in a series of power disruptions in Dagestan.

A separate electrical accident on June 15 cut off power to 27 localities, affecting nearly 10,000 people.

Similar outages have also hit central Russia this summer, including a cyclone-triggered blackout on July 9 that left over 25,000 people in the Yaroslavl and Ivanovo regions without electricity.

Read more about: Dagestan , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Police in Russia’s Dagestan Arrest Man for Active Shooter ‘Joke’

The man was said to have approached a woman in Makhachkala and told her that “there’s going to be a shootout,” prompting her to call the police.
1 Min read

At Least 20 Dead After Church and Synagogue Attacks in Russia's Dagestan

"We know who is behind these terrorist attacks and what objective they are pursuing," Dagestan's leader said.
3 Min read
Feature

For Veiled Muslim Women in Russia, Prejudice and Harassment Are Part of Everyday Life

Last month's Moscow concert hall massacre has reportedly led to a rise in attacks on Muslim women in central Russia.
6 Min read
Feature

In Russia’s Dagestan, a Landfill Upends Villagers’ Livelihoods as National Garbage Crisis Spirals

Dagestan’s troubles are a symptom of Russia’s far-flung waste crisis, with mounting garbage becoming a growing headache for officials nationwide.
6 Min read