Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Sends Dozens of Water Trucks to Occupied Donetsk Amid Shortage Crisis

A man fills a plastic bottle with water from a spring in the village of Nizhnyaya Krynka. Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

Authorities in Moscow have dispatched dozens of water trucks to the occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed officials said Sunday, as the area grapples with an acute water shortage.

“Seventy-five tanker trucks from Moscow, sent to the DPR on direct orders from President Vladimir Putin, have already arrived,” regional head Denis Pushilin wrote on Telegram, using the acronym for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

He said an additional 60 trucks from other Russian regions were on their way.

While Donetsk residents have dealt with sporadic water shortages for years, the situation has worsened dramatically in recent weeks. By mid-July, local reservoirs had nearly dried up, according to Russian media reports.

Water that does reach homes is often murky and unusable for cooking or bathing. On social media, Donetsk residents have shared photos of brown, sludge-like water flowing from their taps.

In response, local officials in Donetsk and the nearby city of Makiivka began rationing water on July 21, limiting residential supplies to once every three days in a bid to conserve resources for households and local industries.

Pushilin said on Sunday that authorities from Moscow and St. Petersburg were assisting in emergency repairs to burst water pipes, which have compounded the crisis. Russian Construction Minister Irek Faizullin visited Donetsk over the weekend to oversee the response.

Earlier, Donetsk residents told RTVI broadcaster that the current water shortage is the worst they have seen in recent years. Many locals now rely on store-bought water for cooking and hygiene, saying the limited supply is barely sufficient to wash dishes or bathe.

Daytime temperatures in Donetsk have remained above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) for several days, accelerating water use. Later this week, temperatures are expected to reach up to 37 C (98 F).

Price gouging has also become a concern. Residents reported stores charging up to 5 rubles ($0.06) per liter for water, prompting criticism online.

Pushilin on Monday said law enforcement authorities were investigating businesses suspected of exceeding a state-enforced cap of 3.5 rubles per liter.

The water supply crisis in Donetsk dates back to 2014, when Ukrainian forces regained control of the town of Sloviansk, cutting off access to the Seversky Donets–Donbas canal — the region’s main water artery.

Kyiv’s continued control of that area has made repairs or resumption of water flow impossible, Russian-installed officials claim.

Meanwhile, the European Drought Observatory has reported intensifying drought conditions across eastern and southern Ukraine, with record-high summer temperatures and low rainfall further straining the region’s water resources.

Read more about: Donetsk , Occupied Ukraine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Captured 2 More East Ukraine Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv Regions

Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday it had captured the village of Piddubne in Donetsk and Sobolivka in Kharkiv.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Injure 15 in Occupied Donetsk Region

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported no overnight Russian drone strikes between Monday and Tuesday, marking the first such pause in months.
1 Min read

Russia Claims New Villages in Eastern Ukraine

One of the villages lies on the western bank of the Oskil River, which Ukrainian officials say Russia has established a bridgehead.
2 Min read

OSCE Official Gets Jail Term for ‘Spying’ in Russian-Held Ukraine

The unarmed civilian mission was tasked with observing and reporting on the security situation and facilitating dialogue between parties between 2014 and...
2 Min read