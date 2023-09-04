Moscow-Installed Court Jails Ukrainian Soldier 22 Years for Killing Civilian

A court in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine has sentenced a Ukrainian soldier to more than two decades in prison for killing a civilian in the occupied city of Mariupol, Russian authorities announced Monday.

Gunner Maxim Ovcharenko and two of his unidentified fellow soldiers were accused of shooting a Mariupol resident in April 2022, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Russian forces captured Mariupol the following month after a destructive siege that left the port city in ruins.

“[Ovcharenko and the accomplices] fired several shots at the victim, acting as part of an organized group, motivated by political and ideological hatred toward the victim,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.