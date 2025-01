Russia Claims New Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia on Sunday claimed the capture of two villages in eastern Ukraine where its forces have been steadily advancing for months.

The Defense Ministry said its southern group of forces had captured the village of Yantarne in the eastern Donetsk region, around 10 kilometers (six miles) southwest of Kurakhove, a key logistics hub that Moscow claimed to have seized last week.

On Saturday, Russia's army said it had also taken new territory northwest of Kurakhove.

The Defense Ministry said Sunday that Russian troops had also captured the village of Kalynove in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The village is on the western bank of the Oskil River, which formed the front line between the two armies in the region for a long time.

However, a Ukrainian official said Thursday that Russian forces had managed to establish a bridgehead on the western bank after crossing the river.

Russia's army has spent months making attempts to cross the river, which also cuts through Kupiansk, a city recaptured by Ukraine in its 2022 counteroffensive.