Russia Claims New Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia on Sunday claimed the capture of two villages in eastern Ukraine where its forces have been steadily advancing for months.
The Defense Ministry said its southern group of forces had captured the village of Yantarne in the eastern Donetsk region, around 10 kilometers (six miles) southwest of Kurakhove, a key logistics hub that Moscow claimed to have seized last week.
On Saturday, Russia's army said it had also taken new territory northwest of Kurakhove.
The Defense Ministry said Sunday that Russian troops had also captured the village of Kalynove in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
The village is on the western bank of the Oskil River, which formed the front line between the two armies in the region for a long time.
However, a Ukrainian official said Thursday that Russian forces had managed to establish a bridgehead on the western bank after crossing the river.
Russia's army has spent months making attempts to cross the river, which also cuts through Kupiansk, a city recaptured by Ukraine in its 2022 counteroffensive.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 60 Russian drones overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.
Falling drone fragments damaged houses in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions but no one was hurt, the air force said.
In the southern Kherson region, three people were injured by drones Sunday, regional authorities said.
In the Russian-occupied section of the Kherson region, a Ukrainian drone struck a car, killing a 76-year-old woman outside her house, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed Governor, said on Telegram.
In the Russian city of Engels on the Volga River, a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike Wednesday on an oil depot continued to burn out, Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram.
Firefighters are working “24 hours a day” to extinguish the fire, Busargin said, and the “amount of smoke and the total area of the fire is decreasing.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.