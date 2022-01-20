Russia Jails 4 in Luggage Cocaine Case

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced four men to lengthy jail terms for trying to smuggle nearly 400 kilograms of cocaine in suitcases from the Russian Embassy in Argentina.

In a case dating back to 2018, Argentine authorities seized the cocaine, worth $62 million, hidden in suitcases in the Russian Embassy school.

Moscow's Dorogomilovsky district court sentenced the alleged mastermind, Andrei Kovalchuk, to 18 years, his lawyer Sergei Yurosh told AFP, but said they planned to appeal.

A former employee of the Russian Embassy in Argentina, Ali Abyanov, was handed a 17-year jail term.

Two other men, who had reportedly tried to move the suitcases from a foreign ministry storage facility in Moscow, were sentenced to 16 and 13 years respectively.