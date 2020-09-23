Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Narcotics Officer Caught Growing Marijuana to Meet Drug Arrest Quota

Agents found two marijuana plantations run by the drug enforcement officer, investigators said. Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

A senior Russian narcotics officer is suspected of growing marijuana with the intent of planting the drugs on innocent people, investigators have said.

Authorities opened the investigation after the suspect, the deputy head of a local drug enforcement agency, staged a drug bust in the western Russian town of Velikiye Luki last week.

Investigators and Federal Security Service (FSB) agents found two marijuana plantations run by the drug enforcement officer, the Pskov region’s Investigative Committee branch said Saturday. 

“The suspect organized the collection of cannabis by a local resident in order to artificially improve personal indicators of uncovering and curbing drug crimes,” the investigators said in an earlier statement.

The Investigative Committee did not say whether it detained the officer or released him pending the investigation.

The unnamed officer faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of exceeding his authority and up to 10 years on drug trafficking charges.

Russian police work on a quota system in which senior officers are known to order their subordinates to “lie, invent crimes or provoke people into committing them” to fulfill quotas.

Read more about: Drugs , Police

Read more

blood on the tracks

Russian Police Charged Over Musician's Gruesome Beheading

Before his death, the 25-year-old drummer had recorded a video claiming that police planted drugs on him and forced him to confess.
worst commute ever

Mass Raids Target St. Petersburg Bus, Taxi Drivers During Rush Hour

Passengers got out of their taxis and continued their journey on foot with luggage in tow, eyewitnesses said.
Positions of influence

Russian Officials Condemn Police Violence During Moscow Protests

The Kremlin has said the tough police response to this summer's Moscow protests was justified.
Police

Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released

Ukrainian website Obozrevatel has released footage of two people supposedly planting the car bomb that killed journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev on Wednesday...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.