Russian Police Raid Homes of Navalny's Lawyers

Russian law enforcement authorities have raided the homes of lawyers representing jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his allies said on Friday.

Leonid Volkov, a longtime Navalny ally, said the imprisoned activist's lawyers Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexei Lipster — whose apartments were searched in Moscow — face up to six years imprisonment for “membership in an extremist community.”

“This is an act of intimidation with a clear intention to strengthen Navalny’s isolation from the outer world,” Volkov wrote on the social media website X (formerly Twitter).

A Moscow court blacklisted Navalny’s political and activist organizations in 2021 as “extremist,” forcing most of his allies to flee the country over fears of being arrested.

Navalny communicates with the outside world through his lawyers as he serves a 19-year jail term on “extremism” charges, which his supporters decry as politically motivated.

Volkov said the lawyers would not be able to visit the imprisoned opposition activist once he is transferred to a maximum-security facility as part of his latest conviction.

In August, a court ruled to send Navalny to a “special regime” colony, a maximum-security facility reserved for dangerous criminals that will all but cut him off from the outside world.