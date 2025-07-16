Environmental Experts and Russia’s Human Rights Chief Urge Lawmakers to Reject Baikal Logging Bill

Environmental experts and the head of President Vladimir Putin’s Human Rights Council have called on lawmakers to reject a controversial bill that would ease logging restrictions along the shores of Lake Baikal, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Supporters of the bill, which amends Russia’s law on the protection of Lake Baikal, argue the changes are needed to build basic infrastructure such as roads, sewage systems and public restrooms in remote lakeside villages.

Critics warn the proposal risks devastating Baikal’s fragile ecosystem, potentially enabling widespread clear-cutting under the guise of sanitary logging. They also accuse lawmakers of catering to private business interests, including those of billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who stands to benefit from tourism and logging concessions.

“Deputies, your actions are reckless, unqualified, and at worst, unlawful,” former municipal deputy Alexander Sosnov said in a video address published Tuesday. “You know perfectly well that you won’t end up paying for this.”

His statement came a week after the Russian government reportedly signed off on long-stalled amendments allowing sanitary logging — a practice meant to reduce damage from forest fires, pests and other natural threats — to proceed in the Baikal region.