Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Quietly Cancels Flagship Arms Expo – Reports

Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Defense Ministry has quietly canceled this year’s Army-2025 military and technical forum, its largest annual defense exhibition where the country typically showcases its latest weapons and military innovations, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the situation.

The Kommersant business daily later corroborated the report, citing several sources in the defense industry.

The forum, which had been scheduled for Aug. 11-14 at the military-themed Patriot Park outside Moscow, has been removed from the venue’s event calendar without explanation.

An archived version of the Patriot Park website shows Army-2025 on its calendar.

The official Army-2025 website remains active, and no formal announcement of the cancellation has been made through its Telegram channel or VKontakte page.

Held annually since 2015, the Army forum serves as the Defense Ministry’s flagship platform for presenting new technologies from Russia’s defense industry.

Though the event has never been canceled before, not even during the Covid-19 pandemic its scale has diminished in recent years. After traditionally spanning a week, the 2024 edition was shortened to three days.

Organizers had previously claimed that more than 800 companies, including some international participants, had reserved exhibition space for this year’s event.

The Defense Ministry has not yet confirmed the reports.

Read more about: Defense Ministry , Arms

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Recovers Black Boxes of Downed Military Plane

A Russian Defense Ministry lab is reportedly expected to receive the flight recorder for decoding on Friday.
1 Min read

Russia Says Captured Small Village in East Ukraine

The village of Vesele lies 20 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, the industrial city that was flattened by months of fighting.
1 Min read

Russia Says Targeted French Mercenaries in Ukraine Strike

The ministry claimed to have killed dozens of foreign militants in the attack and injured many more but did not provide evidence.
1 Min read

Libyan Army Asks for Russian Military Support — Reports

The head of the Libyan army, General Khalifa Haftar, has asked Moscow to provide his forces with weapons and military hardware, the Izvestia newspaper...