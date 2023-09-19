Russia Defense Chief Shoigu Makes Iran Visit

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Iran Tuesday for meetings to deepen Moscow's defense ties with Tehran, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow has sought to strengthen its alliances with other countries ostracised by the West, including Iran, which has supplied Moscow with attack drones for its offensive in Ukraine.

"During the visit, the Russian Defense Ministry delegation will hold a number of talks with the republic's military leadership," the ministry said, according to a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"This visit will contribute to strengthening Russian-Iranian military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries," it added.

Shoigu's trip comes during a four-day visit to Moscow from China's foreign minister and after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled by train to Russia's Far East for several days.