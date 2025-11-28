Hungary’s Orbán Arrives in Moscow for Energy Talks With Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss continued access to Russian oil and gas, as well as ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“The foundation of Hungary’s energy security has been and continues to be Russian energy supplies. We highly value the reliability and predictability of these deliveries,” Orbán told Putin at the start of the talks, according to a Kremlin readout.

Orbán, a longtime ally of Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Moscow nearly a month after visiting the United States to secure a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions against Russian energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft.

Ahead of his trip to Moscow on Friday, Orbán told state media that Hungary pays the lowest energy prices in Europe thanks to its access to Russian gas and oil, which he called “cheap relative to international price levels.”

“This is why I am going to Russia today: to make sure Hungary’s energy supply remains secure and affordable this winter and in the year ahead,” he wrote in an English-language post on X.