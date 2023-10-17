Putin Meets Hungary’s Orban, Praises Developing Ties

President Vladimir Putin met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in China on Tuesday, praising the EU member state’s leader for maintaining ties with Russia despite Moscow’s rifts with the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

“It cannot but cause satisfaction that our relations with many European countries are being preserved and developed despite very limited opportunities in today’s geopolitical conditions,” Putin said on the sidelines of a leaders forum in Beijing.

“One of these countries is Hungary,” he said.

Putin said he viewed it as “extremely important” to exchange views on a range of issues where the countries disagreed.

He did not directly reference the invasion of Ukraine, saying instead the disagreements related to “the situation in Europe.”