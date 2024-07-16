Hungary’s Orban Urges EU Leader Michel to Restore Ties With Russia – Bild

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on European Council President Charles Michel to resume diplomatic relations with Russia, the German newspaper Bild reported Monday, citing a letter written by the populist leader following his recent foreign trips that sparked anger in Brussels.

Orban — whose country this month took over the rotating EU presidency — visited Ukraine, Russia, China and the U.S. as part of his self-described “peace mission” aimed at ending Russia’s war on Ukraine. His talks with President Vladimir Putin enraged fellow EU leaders, with EU officials ordered Monday to skip a series of meetings in Hungary in response.

According to Bild, Orban predicted that the war in Ukraine would “radically intensify” in the near future, but speculated that Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump would “immediately be ready to act as a peace mediator” if he wins in November.