Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Kidnapping and Murdering Boy in St. Petersburg

Volunteers involved in search and rescue operations to find the missing boy. vk.com/lizaalert_piter

Police in northwestern Russia have arrested a man who confessed to kidnapping and killing a boy in St. Petersburg late last week.

The man, identified as Pyotr Zhilkin, was arrested Monday in the Pskov region, located more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of St. Petersburg. 

According to local media reports, Zhilkin told law enforcement authorities that he lured the boy into his car on Friday and then beat him to death. He later weighed down the boy’s body with iron pipes in order to submerge it in a pond.

On Tuesday morning, volunteer search and rescue teams found the boy’s body in a frozen pond in the Lomonovsky district, located just west of St. Petersburg in the surrounding Leningrad region.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said forensic experts would examine the body as part of a murder probe.

Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin ordered federal investigators to lead the probe into the boy’s death. 

A video released by the law enforcement agency showed investigators examining Zhilkin’s car and announcing murder charges against him.

“I was going to turn myself in anyway,” Zhilkin can be heard saying in the video.

The St. Petersburg news outlet Fontanka reported that Zhilkin is originally from the partially occupied Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He moved to the southern Rostov region, and later, to St. Petersburg, where he worked as a construction foreman.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that investigators found child pornography on one of Zhilkin’s personal devices. The Investigative Committee said in its statement that “data related to the investigation was found in information carriers and examined,” but did not mention the nature of the data.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Pskov , Leningrad region , Regions , Murder , Investigative Committee

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Renowned Architect Gunned Down in St. Petersburg in Suspected Murder by Ukraine War Veteran

Local media identified the victim as Alexander Suponitsky, an architect known for his work on several of St. Petersburg’s metro stations and public...
2 Min read

Altai Region Official Gunned Down in Broad Daylight

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Zavyalovsky District Nikolai Onishchenko was shot dead by a former employee of his.
1 Min read

Retired Police Officer Admits to Killing St. Petersburg Journalist 20 Years Ago

Fontanka reporter Maxim Maksimov was investigating corruption in local law enforcement agencies when he disappeared in June 2004.
1 Min read

Riot Police Clash With Lynch Mob in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region After Woman’s Murder

Enraged residents gathered outside homes believed to belong to Roma residents after a mother of two was stabbed to death earlier in the week.
2 Min read