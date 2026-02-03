Police Arrest Man Suspected of Kidnapping and Murdering Boy in St. Petersburg

Police in northwestern Russia have arrested a man who confessed to kidnapping and killing a boy in St. Petersburg late last week.

The man, identified as Pyotr Zhilkin, was arrested Monday in the Pskov region, located more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of St. Petersburg.

According to local media reports, Zhilkin told law enforcement authorities that he lured the boy into his car on Friday and then beat him to death. He later weighed down the boy’s body with iron pipes in order to submerge it in a pond.

On Tuesday morning, volunteer search and rescue teams found the boy’s body in a frozen pond in the Lomonovsky district, located just west of St. Petersburg in the surrounding Leningrad region.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said forensic experts would examine the body as part of a murder probe.