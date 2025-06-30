Samara Region Police Open ‘Nazi Rehabilitation’ Probe After Teenagers Sing Ukrainian Song

Law enforcement authorities in the Samara region on Monday launched a criminal investigation into alleged “Nazi rehabilitation” after a group of recent high school graduates filmed themselves singing a patriotic Ukrainian song.
The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it uncovered “the illegal actions while monitoring social media.” It did not specify whether anyone was formally charged.
Media reports linked the police investigation to a video showing teenagers in the city of Tolyatti, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) southeast of Moscow, singing: “Our father is Bandera, Ukraine is our mother.”
Stepan Bandera, a World War II-era Ukrainian nationalist who briefly allied with Nazi Germany, remains a divisive figure. Hailed by some in Ukraine as a symbol of independence, he is portrayed in Russian state media as emblematic of what Moscow calls “Nazi ideology” in modern day Ukraine.
Since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has effectively outlawed many Ukrainian national symbols, including the flag’s colors and the national anthem.
Police investigators in Samara said they are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
The charge of “Nazi rehabilitation” carries a maximum prison sentence of five years under Russian law.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.