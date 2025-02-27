Man Arrested After Grenade Attack on Samara Region Government Building

Authorities in Russia’s southern Samara region said police arrested a man on Thursday for attacking a government building with a grenade.

A Soviet-era explosive device detonated near the entrance of the Samara region’s main government building, damaging a section of pavement, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said in a statement.

No injuries or further damage were reported in the 5:30 a.m. attack, Fedorishchev wrote on Telegram.

“What was the goal? To intimidate? It won’t work,” he said.

The man could face up to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges, according to an unconfirmed report by local blogger Ksenia Shtefan.

She claimed the man was allegedly intoxicated at the time of his arrest. According to Shtefan, police tracked down the man to his home using security camera footage.

The man allegedly told investigators he had found the grenade that later exploded near the government building, Shtefan said.