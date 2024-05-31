Governor of Russia’s Samara Region Resigns

Dmitry Azarov announced Friday that he was stepping down as governor of southern Russia’s Samara region, making him the second regional head to resign this week ahead of gubernatorial elections later this year.
“I’ve made a decision to complete my work in the governor’s post,” Azarov said in a video address to residents posted on the Russian social media website Vkontakte.
The announcement comes a day after Natalia Komarova stepped down as governor of western Siberia’s Khanty-Mansi autonomous district after holding that post for 14 years. President Vladimir Putin named Tyumen mayor Ruslan Kukharuk as her replacement later on Thursday.
With Azarov’s resignation, Samara will now join Khanty-Mansi and other Russian federal subjects, as well as annexed Crimea, in holding gubernatorial elections in September. Azarov and Komarova’s back-to-back resignations are seen as regular cadre changes ahead of those races.
Political analysts were expecting Azarov’s removal as governor given his conflicts with both regional and federal officials.
Like Komarova, who was accused by pro-war activists of “discrediting” the Russian military for saying “we didn’t need” to invade Ukraine in 2022, Azarov’s seven-year tenure as governor was plagued by local scandals.
In 2021, his Instagram account was temporarily blocked after a young woman posted a selfie with him on a private jet with the caption “I love him.” The woman claimed that the photo was “made as a joke,” according to the Kommersant business daily.
Following the start of his second term in office last year, authorities charged two senior members of Azarov’s administration with corruption. Two more senior Samara region officials have been reportedly arrested in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, Azarov was accused of falsely identifying a local official as a “concerned resident” who was lobbying to cut down a forest and build a road.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.