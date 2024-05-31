Governor of Russia’s Samara Region Resigns

Dmitry Azarov announced Friday that he was stepping down as governor of southern Russia’s Samara region, making him the second regional head to resign this week ahead of gubernatorial elections later this year.

“I’ve made a decision to complete my work in the governor’s post,” Azarov said in a video address to residents posted on the Russian social media website Vkontakte.

The announcement comes a day after Natalia Komarova stepped down as governor of western Siberia’s Khanty-Mansi autonomous district after holding that post for 14 years. President Vladimir Putin named Tyumen mayor Ruslan Kukharuk as her replacement later on Thursday.

With Azarov’s resignation, Samara will now join Khanty-Mansi and other Russian federal subjects, as well as annexed Crimea, in holding gubernatorial elections in September. Azarov and Komarova’s back-to-back resignations are seen as regular cadre changes ahead of those races.