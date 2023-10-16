Russian Governor Denounced for Saying 'We Didn't Need' Ukraine War

A Russian pro-war activist has accused the governor of a region 3,000 kilometers from Moscow of “discrediting” the military’s actions in Ukraine during a Q&A session, media reported Sunday.

Khanty-Mansiisk autonomous district Governor Natalia Komarova said “We didn’t need” Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine when asked about ill-equipped troops during a meeting with constituents Saturday.

Local activist Yury Ryabtsev filed a petition asking Russia’s Interior Ministry to launch a criminal probe into Komarova, according to the RFE/RL regional affiliate Sibir.Realii.

“Fifth column enemies of the SVO [special military operation] are awaiting their punishment,” Ryabtsev said in a social media post, the outlet said.

The Kremlin has sought total loyalty as it pursues what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which is entering its 20th month.