Governor of Russia’s Oil-Rich Khanty-Mansi Region Resigns Ahead of Elections

Natalia Komarova announced Thursday that she was stepping down after serving 14 years as governor of western Siberia’s oil-rich Khanty-Mansi autonomous district, making her resignation the first in what are seen as regular cadre changes ahead of regional elections.

“I’m completing my work,” Komarova, 68, said in a video address to residents of the region, which lies around 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow. “I made this decision, I’m moving to another job.”

To become official, President Vladimir Putin will need to sign an executive order accepting Komarova’s “voluntary resignation.” Putin named five new acting governors this month to replace those he had promoted to federal office after assuming his fifth term in the Kremlin.

Khanty-Mansi is among dozens of Russian regions, as well as annexed Crimea, that will hold gubernatorial elections in September.