AI Chat Bot to Help Draft Laws in Northern Russian Region

Authorities in northern Russia’s Khanty-Mansi autonomous district said they plan to release a homegrown version of ChatGPT to help local lawmakers draft new legislation, regional media reported Tuesday.
“One of the duties officials have is to write laws. There are quite a lot of them,” Khanty-Mansi's Deputy Governor Pavel Tsiporin was quoted as saying by the Vestinik news outlet.
“Therefore, we came up with the idea to train a neural network model on our legislation so that it can help draft new bills and amend existing laws,” he added.
Tsiporin said the envisioned AI language model is already being developed by the Yugra Research Institute of Information Technologies, and he noted that a test version of the model will roll out later this year.
“We will see what comes of it,” Tsiporin told Vestnik. “You need to understand that this will be an assistant... A human will also read these laws and make changes if necessary.”
Last year, authorities in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district announced plans for developing a personal AI assistant for the region's Governor Natalya Komarova after she said Russians “didn’t need” the war in Ukraine, remarks that were met with fury in pro-war circles.