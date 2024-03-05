AI Chat Bot to Help Draft Laws in Northern Russian Region

Authorities in northern Russia’s Khanty-Mansi autonomous district said they plan to release a homegrown version of ChatGPT to help local lawmakers draft new legislation, regional media reported Tuesday.

“One of the duties officials have is to write laws. There are quite a lot of them,” Khanty-Mansi's Deputy Governor Pavel Tsiporin was quoted as saying by the Vestinik news outlet.

“Therefore, we came up with the idea to train a neural network model on our legislation so that it can help draft new bills and amend existing laws,” he added.