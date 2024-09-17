St. Petersburg Activist Stabbed to Death

A political activist in St. Petersburg known for his pacifist protests was stabbed to death, local media reported Tuesday.

Initial unconfirmed reports from the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash na Moika claimed that a 20-year-old “queer blogger” identified as “Alexander S.” had confessed to murdering activist Vitaly Ioffe.

According to the channel, Alexander S. allegedly stabbed Ioffe 20 times in northeastern St. Petersburg, attempted suicide but then turned himself in to the police in the city of Vyborg. Mash na Moika did not say how it came by this information.

The Kommersant business daily, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, later identified the killer as Alexander Sinko. The publication noted that Ioffe had “always supported and cared for” Sinko, but a conflict reportedly broke out between them on Saturday night and led to the activist’s stabbing death.