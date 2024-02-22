Russian Police Raid ‘Anti-War LGBT Party’ – State TV

Anti-riot police raided an activist meeting near St. Petersburg that state television claimed was an “LGBT party against the special military operation” in Ukraine, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

The broadcasters Ren-TV and 78.ru published identical reports of the Feb. 18 raid showing masked agents lining up several attendees and asking them about their affiliations with the so-called “LGBT movement.”

Russia’s Supreme Court banned the “international LGBT movement,” a group that does not formally exist, in November. The move sparked fears that authorities could use the vague designation to carry out sweeping persecutions of LGBTQ+ people.

“[Police] found items with LGBT symbols banned in Russia, suspicious documents and handwritten opposition materials,” a TV reporter said.