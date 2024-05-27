Turkish Court Acquits Man Suspected of Murdering Russian Feminist Activist

A Syrian national accused of killing the Russian feminist and anti-war activist Anastasia Yemelyanova has been acquitted of a murder charge due to a lack of evidence against him, Turkish and Russian media reported Monday.

Mohammad Nizar Arnabeh was arrested in September after Yemelyanova, with whom he was in a relationship at the time, was found dead in their shared apartment in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum.

A medical examination showed that Yemelyanova, who had moved to Turkey after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and later settled in Erzurum to live with Arnabeh, died from blood loss, according to Turkish media.

Arnabeh denied the murder allegations, but local women’s rights activists said he had changed his testimony four times at the start of the criminal investigation into the activist’s death.