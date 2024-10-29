Russian Court Jails Ukrainian Man Over Ex-Submarine Commander’s Murder

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a Ukrainian man to 25 years in prison for the murder of an army recruitment officer and former submarine commander.

The convicted man, Sergei Denysenko, was arrested in July last year, two days after the killing of recruitment official Stanislav Rzhitsky, who was shot dead while jogging in a park in the southern city of Krasnodar.

A court in Krasnodar found Denysenko guilty of murder and treason, saying he had joined an "organized group" whose leadership assigned him to kill Rzhitsky "over his activities in service," according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

Denysenko was ordered to serve five years in prison and the rest of the sentence in a strict-regime penal colony. He was also ordered to pay five million rubles ($51,000) in compensation to the dead man's father.