Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Retired Police Officer Admits to Killing St. Petersburg Journalist 20 Years Ago

Retired policeman Mikhail Smirnov. Fontanka.ru

A retired police officer in St. Petersburg confessed to murdering a journalist more than two decades ago, the Fontanka news outlet reported Monday, as law enforcement searched for the victim’s body in a forest.

Fontanka correspondent Maxim Maksimov was investigating corruption in St. Petersburg law enforcement agencies when he disappeared in June 2004. His reporting had led him to police colonel Mikhail Smirnov, then the deputy head of the corruption department in the local customs authority.

Smirnov, long suspected of involvement in multiple murders, was arrested in June on separate charges of killing a businessman and admitted last Wednesday to killing Maksimov, according to Fontanka.

Journalist Maksim Maksimov. spbsj.ru
Journalist Maksim Maksimov. spbsj.ru

Law enforcement authorities are combing a forest northwest of St. Petersburg for Maksimov’s remains, according to media reports, but significant changes to the terrain over the past 20 years have complicated the search.

Fontanka reported that an associate of Smirnov lured Maksimov to a house under the pretense of collaborating on a story, where Smirnov and three accomplices strangled him. They then buried the journalist’s body.

Smirnov allegedly murdered Maksimov after failing to dissuade him from pursuing reports of suspected corruption.

After confession to other murders, the retired police officer asked to be sent to the front lines in Ukraine to have his criminal record expunged in exchange for military service. It was not immediately clear whether authorities would grant his request.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Murder

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

St. Petersburg Activist Stabbed to Death

Unconfirmed reports claimed that a 20-year-old “queer blogger” identified as “Alexander S.” had confessed to murdering activist Vitaly Ioffe.
2 Min read

St. Petersburg Man Given 5 Years for Comments Made on Archeology Forum

The case is the first time strict war censorship laws have been used in Russia's second city since their introduction last year.
2 Min read

St. Petersburg Politician Charged Over Bucha Massacre Claims

A member of St. Petersburg's legislative assembly, Boris Vishnevsky, has been charged with “discrediting the Russian army,” the local newspaper...

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...