Retired Police Officer Admits to Killing St. Petersburg Journalist 20 Years Ago

A retired police officer in St. Petersburg confessed to murdering a journalist more than two decades ago, the Fontanka news outlet reported Monday, as law enforcement searched for the victim’s body in a forest.

Fontanka correspondent Maxim Maksimov was investigating corruption in St. Petersburg law enforcement agencies when he disappeared in June 2004. His reporting had led him to police colonel Mikhail Smirnov, then the deputy head of the corruption department in the local customs authority.

Smirnov, long suspected of involvement in multiple murders, was arrested in June on separate charges of killing a businessman and admitted last Wednesday to killing Maksimov, according to Fontanka.