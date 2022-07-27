Fighter Jets and Warships: Russians Get a Taste of Crimea Summer vacation

Russian tourist Alexandra Rumyantseva is tanning on a beach in Moscow-annexed Crimea, not far away from the front lines of Ukraine's eastern and southern territories.

Sitting on a rock in a white bikini by clear Black Sea waters on the outskirts of Sevastopol, Rumyantseva looks up as a Russian fighter jet whizzes through the perfectly blue sky.

"Of course, I cannot say that we are in a fully relaxed state," she told AFP.

The front is around 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of Sevastopol —Crimea's largest city and home to the Russian Black Sea fleet.

Despite the fighting nearby, the St. Petersburg charity worker chose to have her beach break with her husband and two sons on the peninsula.

Moscow's intervention in Ukraine, the onset of Western sanctions, severed air links with Europe and mounting economic troubles at home have made a lot of popular tourist destinations in Europe and elsewhere off limits to Russian tourists.

But even getting to Crimea, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 and a popular beach destination, is difficult.

Russia's balmy Black Sea coast and Crimea have become hard to reach due to the closure of airspace in the south over the fighting in Ukraine.

Rumyantseva's family drove 2,500 kilometers. They used a land bridge Moscow built to connect the peninsula to mainland Russia.

Rumyantseva said there were rumors the bridge could be blown up and that "many were worried," but the family decided to risk it anyway.

On their way, they saw a military convoy, seemingly on its way to the front.