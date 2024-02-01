Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Missile Boat Near Annexed Crimea

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said Thursday that its special forces had destroyed a Russian warship off the coast of annexed Crimea using a group of waterborne drones.

“The enemy ship was patrolling the Black Sea near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea,” the GRU said in a statement.

Ukrainian military officials identified the vessel as the Ivanovets missile corvette.

“As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship suffered damage incompatible with further movement,” the GRU’s statement read, adding that the operation took place overnight Wednesday.

“The Ivanovets rolled to the stern and sank.”