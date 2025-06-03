Zelensky Accuses Russia of ‘Deliberately’ Targeting Civilians After Strike on Sumy Kills 3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in a rocket attack on the northeastern city of Sumy that killed at least three people and wounded 20 others.

"The Russians launched a savage strike on Sumy — directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery. It was a fully deliberate attack on civilians," Zelensky said in a social media post, sharing a video of destroyed cars and a body lying on the road.

The attack came as Russian forces intensified strikes on the Sumy region, where President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to establish a "buffer zone" inside Ukrainian territory.

Local officials said Russian forces fired five multiple-launch rockets at Sumy around 9 a.m. local time.