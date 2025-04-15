Zelensky Dismisses Sumy Region Governor After Deadly Russian Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the governor of the northeastern Sumy region following a deadly Russian missile strike in the regional capital, officials said Tuesday.

Taras Melnychuk, the Ukrainian Cabinet’s representative to parliament, confirmed the dismissals of Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artiukh and Luhansk Governor Artem Lysohor in a Telegram post. No official reason was provided.

Oleh Hryhorov, the former police chief of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, was appointed governor of Sumy, while Oleksii Kharchenka, the former mayor of Siverskodonetsk, will lead the Luhansk region.

Artiukh’s removal comes amid criticism from local officials who say he helped organize a military awards ceremony on Sunday, the day Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Sumy. At least 35 people were killed and 117 others wounded in that strike.