80% of Ukraine’s Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister

Russia has hit up to 80% of Ukraine's conventional power plants and half its hydroelectric plants in recent weeks in the heaviest attacks since the war began, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Monday.

Moscow has launched almost daily strikes on Ukraine's power grid since late March, causing major blackouts in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

"Up to 80% of thermal generation was attacked. More than half of hydro generation and a large number of substations," Galushchenko told journalists in Kyiv.