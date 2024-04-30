Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strikes Kill Railway Worker in Ukraine's Kharkiv

By AFP
Men carry the body of a railroad worker killed in an aerial attack on Kharkiv. Sergei Bobok / AFP

Russian strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have killed at least one person and wounded nine others, regional authorities said Tuesday.

"Nine people were wounded and one person was killed as a result of enemy bombardment of Kharkiv," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Earlier on Tuesday, he said Russian forces "attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs."

Ukraine Railways said the 24-year-old man killed in the strikes was one of its employees.

"This is another targeted attack on civilian railway infrastructure by the enemy," the state-owned company said in a statement.

Kharkiv, which almost fell to Russian forces at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022, had a pre-war population of 1.4 million people.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S.-based humanitarian aid organization, issued a statement on Tuesday describing the worsening situation in the city.

It said recent attacks have caused "extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and led to a sharp increase in casualties among the local population."

Kharkiv now regularly faces "severe power outages, interruptions in water and heating supply, and a complete halt of trams for public transportation," according to the IRC.

A recent survey by the aid organization found that 54% of Kharkiv residents are unable to get prescription drugs due to a lack of money, as well as medicine shortages.

