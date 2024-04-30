Russian Strikes Kill Railway Worker in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have killed at least one person and wounded nine others, regional authorities said Tuesday.

"Nine people were wounded and one person was killed as a result of enemy bombardment of Kharkiv," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Earlier on Tuesday, he said Russian forces "attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs."

Ukraine Railways said the 24-year-old man killed in the strikes was one of its employees.

"This is another targeted attack on civilian railway infrastructure by the enemy," the state-owned company said in a statement.